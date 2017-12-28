South Africa’s national anthem, Enoch Sontonga’s hymn Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika (God Bless Africa), has been rated the best in the world.

“Too many national anthems suffer from dreary harmonies and dull platitudes‚” The Economist wrote‚ as it published a poll.

Russia was the second favourite‚ with The Economist stating: “Could anything be more stirring than this performance belted out by the Red Army Choir?”

Uruguay – “for sheer exuberance‚ it is hard to beat” – was third.

The Economist wrote: “What makes a national anthem?

“A rousing tune to quicken the pulse‚ some pathos to moisten the eyes and that inexplicable something to make it stand out from all the rest.

“A surprising number are hemmed in by the musical traditions of Europe in the 19th century‚ when nationalism spread across the world – Uruguay’s is the best of the bunch.

“Too many‚ including God Save the Queen‚ suffer from dreary harmonies and platitudes about being victorious and glorious.

The home nations of the United Kingdom have all the best tunes – listen to Wales’s Land of our Fathers.

“Good anthems‚ such as Ukraine’s and Israel’s‚ contain a tinge of sadness‚ because nationalism is really about longing‚ suffering and sacrifice.