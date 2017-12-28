VIDEO: Delight as Apple Express hits the tracks once more

The iconic Apple Express chugged out on the Kings Beach railway line to the delight of scores of train enthusiasts aboard yesterday, after it had sat idle for seven years at the Transnet depot in Humerail.

Now branded as the Nelson Mandela Bay Steam Train, the 114-year-old train was officially launched yesterday when it ferried residents along a 10km route toward the Port Elizabeth Airport. Bay economic development and tourism boss Anele Qaba said the name change was in line with the metro’s Nelson Mandela branding. “Because the city has put in money [into fixing] the line, we might as well carry the brand,” he said. “The name change is part of the marketing strategy as people from all over the world will book the train.” The official launch follows months of preparations, including refurbishments on the railway line. The refurbishments cost the city a total of R2.5-million. Economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Andrew Whitfield said the steam train had been renamed as part of the pilot project.

“The Apple Express, for this pilot project, has been named the Nelson Mandela Bay Steam Train,” he said. “This is an amazing collaboration of the private and public sectors working with Transnet and the city.” He said the metro was grateful to the many volunteers who had helped put the train back on the tracks. “Without the volunteers’ sweat and tears, this would not have been possible.” He said the metro was pleased with the response from residents. “There has been a tremendous amount of interest and, as far as I know, today and tomorrow are both fully booked and we view that as a positive sign. “This is a good example of how partnerships can yield positive results for the city. “We didn’t take no for an answer, we kept pushing and found a way to solve problems wherever they occurred.” Whitfield said the plan was to extend the route through Walmer Township to Baywest, with these trips being phased in from about July next year. For now, the ride starts at Kings Beach, proceeds through the bridge above Humewood Road towards the Forest Hill Cemetery and ends just before the Port Elizabeth Airport. The trip takes just more than an hour. Apple Express chief executive Nerina Skuy said: “This project is about more than just an experience, it is about providing something that goes forward to the future. “We need to train the young generation right now and impart what we have learned so they can take it.” Skuy said she believed the train would make a difference. “This is not just a train, it’s a vehicle to future development.” She said the organisation had adopted new ways to ensure the train could sustain itself.

The trips were shorter than they used to be when the train went to Loerie, ensuring that less coal was used now. Shorter trips also made the rides more affordable and more attractive to residents and visitors. One of the cabins had been adapted to be wheelchair-friendly, she said. For the Sunter family, yesterday’s trip was a perfect family adventure. Kirsten Sunter, 36, and Rob, 40, said the train ride had inspired them to go by train the next time they visited Jeffreys Bay. “It was amazing. Our children loved it,” Kirsten said. “This gives us hope for Port Elizabeth – it was such an awesome experience for the children to see how things were in the past.”

The couple had taken their three children, Jack, 6, Rogan, 5, and five-month-old Seren on the train. Grandparents Margaret and Clem Sunter joined them. Rob said waving at people as the train passed had been a highlight. “The highlight for me was coming over the bridge on Humewood Road and waving at the traffic – all the cars were hooting; it was really fantastic,” he said. The Nelson Mandela Bay Steam Train will be available for rides until January 7. The boarding times are 9am, 10.30am, noon, 2pm and 3.30pm. Tickets can also be bought online at www.appleexpresstrain.co.za They cost R75 for adults and R50 for children.