VIDEO: Trio lights up festive spirit in Bay

While Bay residents have certainly got into the festive spirit, most decorations pale in comparison with the thousands of rands spent by three home adornment fans who say the smiles more than compensate.

Collectively, the trio – Lila Grootendorst, who lives in Melsetter Road, Lovemore Heights; Peet Strydom of Bernice Street, Lorraine, and Gordon Wearne in Cassia Drive, Sunridge Park, – have spent more than half-a-million rands on their displays.

All agree that the satisfaction on the faces of residents driving by continues to motivate them to annually develop their already extravagant festive showpieces.

However those smiles don’t come cheap, with their electricity bills rocketing over the festive period.

Electrical engineer Wearne said he had spent more than R300 000 on decorations over the past four years. “It all started with four little Christmas trees to impress my mother-inlaw, who was visiting.”

Wearne has since opened his garden to the public to enjoy the 12-minute lights display playing on a loop system coordinated to the tune of three carols.

He asks nothing more than a donation to Animal Welfare for his efforts.

“Since I started with these shows, we have collected about R60 000. “It costs me about R3 500 extra on my electricity bill, but I love being able to donate to this worthy cause and seeing the joy these lights bring to residents,” Wearne said.

Grootendorst, owner of Grootendorst Bakery, said her husband, Henk, had spent “way more than R100 000,” over the last four years since they started.

The display costs about R1 000 extra on their monthly bill.

“Initially Henk put up the one big Christmas tree when his mom was diagnosed with cancer. He posted the tree on Facebook and got so many comments and prayers wishing his mother well for her operation.

“After the successful operation, he decided to develop the display to thank the Port Elizabeth community.

“Annually we also have an opening event for the lights whereby we hand out chips and cooldrinks to children who attend,” Grootendorst said.

Strydom, owner of Pack Refrigeration, said: “As a boy growing up in Cradock there was always this one house which would have a big display and I always told myself that is what I want for my house. So nine years ago, it began and has gotten bigger every year.

“We made the majority of the lights ourselves using LED strips and wire. And because I have solar panels and a turbine, the bill is only about R600 more than usual.”