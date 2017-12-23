PE policewoman shot dead at scene of attempted robbery

A policewoman was shot dead and another officer is in a critical condition in hospital after they were fired at in their police van at the scene of an attempted robbery at a Sydenham, Port Elizabeth, factory.

Constable Caroline Mjandana, 38, was killed while her partner, Sergeant Anele France, 43, is fighting for his life in Greenacres Hospital.

According to officials, Mjandana, the passenger in the van, was shot in the neck while France, the driver, was shot in the right side of his head at the driveway entrance to the PE Ice-Cream factory in Paterson Road at about 11pm on Thursday.

Eight robbers had ambushed and tied up an on-site security guard, who patrols the factory.

By yesterday morning, a team of detectives and several police officials had been tasked with finding the suspects.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident had unravelled when two men who managed to get inside the premises’ yard, ambushed the guard.

“They held the guard at gunpoint and forced him back to his guardhouse, where he was tied up.

“The suspects mistakenly pressed the panic button, which in turn alerted the supervisor on duty.

“The supervisor responded to the alarm and as per their internal procedures, they also alerted the police.”

While the guard was being held hostage by two gunmen, another six robbers were attempting to break into the factory office, Janse van Rensburg said.

“The supervisor arrived shortly after the panic button was pressed. “At the gate, he was confronted by the armed suspects, who forced him out of the vehicle and ushered him into the guardhouse.

“A few minutes after the supervisor was taken hostage, the police arrived at the premises,” she said.

“The suspects then threatened the supervisor and ordered him to send the police away and tell them everything was fine. As the supervisor was busy with the police, an armed suspect came out and started shooting at the two police officials.”

During the attack, France managed to scream for back-up on the radio.

“Police officials from all over Port Elizabeth responded to the plea for help. “On arrival, all the suspects had already fled and both police officials were found inside the van,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Nelson Mandela Bay EMS operations manager Ashwell Botha said Mjandana had been declared dead on the scene, and France had been rushed to hospital. Janse van Rensburg said both the officers’ state-issue firearms and two cellphones belonging to the supervisor and guard had been stolen.

“We suspect the suspects abandoned their plans of breaking into the building and instead fled with the firearms.”

By late yesterday afternoon, a brain scan had been performed on France – who is in the hospital’s intensive care unit – and it appeared the bullet had exited his head. Janse van Rensburg said Mjandana’s family lived in Dimbaza near East London.

She had been a police officer for 11 years. France has been in the service for 12 years and his family is in Mthatha. Factory owner Hennie Jordaan declined to comment on the attack, but said his security provider was Isikhulu Security.

The owner of Isikhulu Security, which according to its control room is now Protocol Security, Brendon Mc- Neil, failed to respond to messages.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the attack, calling for the culprits to be brought to book.

“We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the family of Constable Mjandana and wish our wounded colleague a speedy recovery.

“We can assure them that the South African Police Service will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We cannot remain silent when those who are out there risking their lives to protect us, are killed.”