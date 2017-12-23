Men in red spreading cheer

Some better than others in getting little ones to smile, but all love bringing joy to children

Spreading Christmas cheer to every kid around town are Nelson Mandela Bay’s Santa Clauses, who boast real beards, pot bellies, signature bells and jovial “ho ho hos”.

Sitting on their one-man sleighs and beaming with delight, they all have one thing in common – their love of bringing joy to children.

Oozing confidence and a flair for getting young children to smile, this year’s best overall Santa, Hugh Davidson, 66, said he had more than 14 years’ experience under his black leather belt.

“The joy I have brought to kids in the city has been amazing. It is like a calling forme because I love seeing kids smile and happy because of me,” he said gleefully from his sleigh parked at Greenacres Shopping Centre.

Davidson, who comes out tops for his beard, overall spirit and bell, said he received plenty of letters that he responded to in his spare time.

“I am not sure if it is my high spirits, but seeing how many people queue here to have their children’s pictures taken with me brings me such happiness.

“I had one mom come and show me photos of me with her kids that she had taken over the years, and that sort of thing also warms my heart,” he said.

Davidson often tells the little ones that he sneaked in through the centre’s windows one night to bring them a joyful Christmas.

At Cleary Park for the third year running, Ralph Coltman, 61, said the most interesting thing about this season was that he had had 17 pairs of twins sit on his lap.

“I enjoy seeing the little faces intrigued and happy to see me. “I am very fond of children and I was amazed this year that we had so many twins, it was truly my highlight for the season.”

Coltman takes top prize with his tiny gold spectacles and near-perfect leather belt.

A first-time Santa Claus spreading Christmas cheer with his deep and noteworthy “ho ho ho”, is Kenako Mall’s Andile Goniwe.

“There are some children who are afraid and we don’t have to force them – they will come when they are ready because this time of year is about spreading joy.”

Boasting the best pot belly was Walmer Park’s Andy Endemann, 70, who started training his reindeers to dash through the snow about three years ago.

“The most enjoyable part of being Father Christmas is interacting with people from all walks of life and spreading the Christmas cheer.

“I often tell the little ones that I am from the North Pole and when they see me in my regular clothing, I often say I am on summer holiday,” he said.

Endemann said all the children in his complex knew him as Santa Claus too. Baywest Mall’s Santa, Stewart Mandy, 70, charms everyone with his winning smile.

“I really wanted to do this because I love children so much and so I asked management if they needed a Santa, and here I am. “It is my first time and it has been so much fun. “It brings me such joy to see the kids happy.”