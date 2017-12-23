By-laws to be enforced to curb illegal dumping

Anyone caught dumping illegally in Port Elizabeth’s Baakens River Valley will be held fully accountable for their actions.

So says the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, which is moving to address a number of challenges, including illegal dumping, invasive alien vegetation and human encroachment on one of the Bay’s most important urban green lung areas.

And, according to municipal spokesman Kupido Baron, the authority will soon be moving in to enforce illegal dumping by-laws on those behind recently identified dumpings in the greater valley area and will act against any illegal dumping by municipal employees.

The municipality’s increasing focus on the river complex follows a ground-breaking inspection of the entire complex involving Weekend Post and a number of environment and conservation experts at the beginning of this month.

“Prior to the publication of the important articles by Guy Rogers, we changed our approach to issues in the Baakens from reactively dealing with complaints to a more strategic and focused approach.

“We started with the cleaning of the nature reserve, picnic areas and cutting the grass in September and spent about R500 000 to ensure that visitors have a pleasant experience,” he said.

Acknowledging the Weekend Post inspection, Baron said the metro’s waste management compliance officials had met environment and conservation expert Arnold Slabbert, who formed part of the river inspection group.

“The process of identifying those responsible for illegal dumping was initiated to address the issue at the core.

We will start soon to hold them accountable by enforcing our by-laws,” he said.

Baron said the municipality had a strategic plan, which included an application for R2-million in funds towards bush-clearing and related matters.