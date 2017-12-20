Drama on Cyril’s first day

Conference rocked by dispute over election of secretary-general

Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has had a dramatic first day as the party’s number one leader.

This, after the ANC’s national conference was rocked by a serious dispute over the election of the party’s new secretary-general, which saw Ace Magashule defeating Senzo Mchunu even though Mchunu had been expected to win the position.

The Elections Agency of the ANC conceded yesterday that it had committed a blunder when it failed to inform the plenary about 68 delegates who had registered to vote during the five-day elective meeting, but failed to do so.

Supporters of Mchunu believe the number could have swung the votes in their favour and he would have won the position instead of Magashule.

The Elections Agency made the concession at a meeting with the elective conference steering committee, which is chaired by newly elected national chairman Gwede Mantashe and also comprises the chairmen of ANC provinces.

An ANC insider who was at the meeting said there were two separate figures at the centre of the controversy.

One involved the 68 which appeared in the records of each candidate “as a number of delegates who failed to vote”.

The other involved 63 ANC members who were bused to Nasrec, assuming they were delegates to the conference even though they were not in the credentials report.

“These were people whose branches failed the verification process,” the source said.

“In conclusion, both these [sets of] votes couldn’t have been part of the conference register.

“The 68 chose not to vote and the 63 did not qualify to be part of the conference.”

The elections commission was due to clarify the matter at a plenary that had been scheduled to start at 6pm last night.