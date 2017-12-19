Secret deal wins day

East Cape pact with Mkhize paved way for Ramaphosa victory

The Eastern Cape struck a deal with Zweli Mkhize to back off so that David Mabuza could be elected deputy president of the ANC, it emerged last night. This paved the way for the province to work together with Mpumalanga to ensure Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president at Nasrec in Johannesburg yesterday.

A severely shocked President Jacob Zuma sat stoney-faced and unmoving, lips tightly clenched, amid the cheers and clapping as Ramaphosa, 65, was named the ANC’s new leader with 2 440 votes to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s 2 261 last night. The rand rose 4% on the news.

The election of the ANC’s top six produced a mixed bag of results.

Mabuza beat Lindiwe Sisulu by more than 300 votes, while Free State premier Ace Magashule pipped former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu by just 24 votes for the secretary-general position.

Jessie Duarte retained her position as deputy secretary-general, successfully seeing off Zingiswa Losi, while Paul Mashatile defeated Maite Nkoana-Mashabane in the race for treasurergeneral of the party.

Ramaphosa’s win was engineered through a last-minute deal brokered by the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Sunday night.

Under the deal, the Eastern Cape promised to support Mabuza as the deputy president in return for their backing Ramaphosa for the top post.

Eastern Cape ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane said Ramaphosa’s win was good for the ANC.

“It will assist the ANC. The public out there has been anxiously waiting for that kind of face,” Mabuyane said.

“He is a face that we deserve – we need that face in the ANC and to move forward.”

He said the new top six represented a collapse of slates in the party.

“I think the delegates have decided to unite the ANC. If you look at the names, [they show a] different perspective.

“We have a leadership that is representative of all groupings within the organisation.”

Mabuyane led a team of negotiators who persuaded Mkhize to drop out of the race to become deputy president.

A source who was part of the negotiations said: “We [Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga] were not doing this for anyone but the ANC and the 16 million voters we want to win over during the 2019 elections.”

“So we agreed to have a combined team which has DD [Mabuza], Mantashe as chairman, and Jessie [Duarte] as deputy secretary[-general].”

Ramaphosa’s narrow win, by just 179 votes, saw the Dlamini-Zuma camp demanding a recount of the votes for both the president and deputy president positions.

This is what delayed the announcement of the results.

Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntutu, who ran Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign in the Eastern Cape, said he welcomed the outcome.

“The ANC is the winner. We are very happy with the outcome,” Ntutu said.

“It’s balanced with three people from either side of the factions coming here.