The ANC’s new president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ hugged his opponent‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ as she conceded the race on Monday evening.

Ramaphosa received 179 votes more than Dlamini-Zuma‚ with the former receiving 2‚440 votes.

Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza won the deputy presidency of the ANC by a landslide‚ gaining 2‚538 votes.

His opponent Lindiwe Sisulu fell short by more than 300 votes‚ receiving 2‚159 votes at the national conference.

Mabuza’s victory caused a celebratory frenzy among his supporters from his home province‚ Mpumalanga.

Former ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe will remain in the ANC top six after he won the national chairperson position.

Mantashe received 2‚418 votes over Nathi Mthethwa’s 2‚269 votes.

Only 24 votes set apart Ace Magashule to become the incoming secretary general of the ANC. He was up against Senzo Mchunu.

Jessie Duarte was retained in her position as deputy secretary general‚ winning the position from Zingiswa Losi.

Meanwhile Paul Mashatile was voted in overwhelmingly as treasurer general – defeating Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The newly elected leadership contained three leaders each from the two factions in the party.

They hugged each other and posed for a picture.

Cyril Ramaphosa in tears as he sat down after being announced the ANC’s new president. #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/JVrSEiSew7 — Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) December 18, 2017

Their contenders came on stage and accepted defeat by acknowledging the newly elected leaders.