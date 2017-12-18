Thousands of voting delegates who are mainly from the Cyril Ramaphosa-alligned provinces, according to branch nominations, have yet to vote at Nasrec.

These include more than 600 voting delegates from the Eastern Cape alone and those from Gauteng and Limpopo.

Pictures supplied to HeraldLIVE taken after 6am today confirm that almost half of the Eastern Cape delegates were sleeping on their chairs while others opted to sleep on the floor, as they await their turn to cast their vote.

ANC PEC member Pemmy Majodina confirmed that “we are still waiting patiently.”

Voting started just after midnight. First to go were provinces such as Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, Western Cape and North West. The biggest delegation, with more than 800 delegates, was KwaZululu-Natal and they voted after 4am.

The ANC’s 54th national conference marks the end of President Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of the party.

The winning candidates are expected to be announced on Monday afternoon.

The conference started on Saturday but the programme only kicked into full gear on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4‚700 delegates from nine provinces were due to cast their vote.

By 6am only four provinces were still left to make their mark: Eastern Cape‚ Gauteng‚ Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Sunday evening the formal nomination process revealed the candidates for the top six positions.

Despite several names being suggested as presidential hopefuls‚ in the end only Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remained in the running when the official nominations process began shortly after 6pm on Sunday night.

The rest of the nominations are as follows:

-Deputy president

David Mabuza

Lindiwe Sisulu

-National chairperson

Gwede Mantashe

Nathi Mthethwa

-Secretary General

Senzo Mchunu

Ace Magashule

-Deputy Secretary General

Jessie Duarte

Zingiswa Losi

-Treasurer General

Paul Mashatile

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane