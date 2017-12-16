Relief over 5.2% electricity tariff hike
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the city’s business chamber have breathed a collective sigh of relief at the 5.23% increase in electricity tariffs that awaits consumers from April.
The increase, announced by the national energy regulator (Nersa) yesterday, is just over a quarter of the 19.9% increase Eskom had proposed for direct customers in the 2018-19 financial year.
It is also minor in comparison with the 27.5% increase Eskom had hoped to implement for municipal customers, and is still less than the 8.3% increase that city manager Johann Mettler previously indicated could be sustained in the metro.
The announcement follows a series of public hearings held across the country in which stakeholders raised concerns at Eskom’s application.
At least 96 presentations were made at the hearings, while nearly 23 000 comments were received on Nersa’s website following the publication of Eskom’s proposal in September.
The hikes proposed by Eskom were meant to support an allowable revenue of R219-billion, but Nersa chairman Jacob Modise said the regulator had approved an allowable revenue of R190.3-billion.
“This approval will result in an average increase of 5.23%,” he said.
“In making our decision, we had to consider the public interest and the feedback we received. Our challenge remains to regulate the energy industry in a manner that balances the interests of the energy producers and the consumers.”
The Nersa revenue and tariff decisions will be implemented for the period April 1 2018 to March 31 2019 for non-municipal customers and from July 1 2018 to June 30 2019 for municipal customers.
Modise said the tariffs for the municipalities still needed to be worked out.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Retief Odendaal was overjoyed at Nersa’s decision.
“There was no way our economy would have been able to weather the proposed increases,” Odendaal said.
“We welcome that the increase is close to inflation and we will do everything in our abilities to identify our own operational inefficiencies and fix them.
“We can already guarantee our municipal increase will not be above the 8.3% [for which we budgeted].”
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, which had lobbied extensively against Eskom’s proposed hikes, also welcomed the news.
“We are relieved with the new proposed tariff structure, given the difficult economic climate in the country,” chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona said.
“The public cannot be penalised for Eskom’s inefficiencies as a result of maladministration and governance failures.
“We will continue to champion the rights of local businesses to have access to quality electricity that is priced cost-effectively to ensure the sustainability of businesses in the metro.”
Eskom expressed disappointment that it did not get the double-digit increase it had expected.
“We will go through the reasons that the regulator will publish in due course so that we have an understanding how it reached its conclusions‚” Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.
Phasiwe said the increase allowed by the regulator would affect Eskom’s efforts to be on a stable financial footing.
But Phasiwe acknowledged that Eskom still had a lot of work to do to improve.