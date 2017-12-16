Relief over 5.2% electricity tariff hike

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the city’s business chamber have breathed a collective sigh of relief at the 5.23% increase in electricity tariffs that awaits consumers from April.

The increase, announced by the national energy regulator (Nersa) yesterday, is just over a quarter of the 19.9% increase Eskom had proposed for direct customers in the 2018-19 financial year.

It is also minor in comparison with the 27.5% increase Eskom had hoped to implement for municipal customers, and is still less than the 8.3% increase that city manager Johann Mettler previously indicated could be sustained in the metro.

The announcement follows a series of public hearings held across the country in which stakeholders raised concerns at Eskom’s application.

At least 96 presentations were made at the hearings, while nearly 23 000 comments were received on Nersa’s website following the publication of Eskom’s proposal in September.

The hikes proposed by Eskom were meant to support an allowable revenue of R219-billion, but Nersa chairman Jacob Modise said the regulator had approved an allowable revenue of R190.3-billion.

“This approval will result in an average increase of 5.23%,” he said.

“In making our decision, we had to consider the public interest and the feedback we received. Our challenge remains to regulate the energy industry in a manner that balances the interests of the energy producers and the consumers.”

The Nersa revenue and tariff decisions will be implemented for the period April 1 2018 to March 31 2019 for non-municipal customers and from July 1 2018 to June 30 2019 for municipal customers.

Modise said the tariffs for the municipalities still needed to be worked out.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Retief Odendaal was overjoyed at Nersa’s decision.