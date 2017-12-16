Feast of summer holiday fun in Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are in for a jam-packed holiday aft – er the official opening of the summer season at Hobie Beach today.

The line-up for festivities, which start today and end on December 31, includes a performance from award-winning afro-soul songstress Zahara, movies, a picnic and a fireworks display all taking place.

The SPAR Delight in Summer Festival kicks off with performances by vocalist Garth Jooste, popular dance crew PE’s Finest and a group of gumboot dancers, Isingqi se-Afrika, tonight at Hobie Beach.

Event manager Alan Stapleton said the festival was a thank you to residents for their support of SPAR.

“We would like locals and visitors to enjoy this little secret pearl of beauty that we have in Port Elizabeth in the spirit of family and fun.”

The festival is run in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism.

Those who attend can also expect a fireworks display at 8pm.

For a more cosy setup, holiday- makers can attend the movie and carols by candlelight evening at Happy Valley on Friday December 22, when Matthew Mole will per form.

The festivities move to Willow Dam for the Uitenhage picnic on Saturday December 23.

Zahara will showcase her new album, Imigodi, at the Tramways Building during the Sizzling Sessions on December 27.

New Year’s Eve celebrations will start at Hobie Beach and Wells Estate beach at 4pm on the December 31.