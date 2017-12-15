But fears of disruption at ANC elective conference

The worst possible scenario for the ANC’s 54th national conference is an unresolved leadership battle. If there is a disputed result or the election of the new president does not take place‚ it means that President Jacob Zuma will remain the party leader until a new election can be held.

This would hold the ANC and the country to ransom indefinitely and prolong the political and economic turmoil that has defined Zuma’s term as the party leader.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told journalists during a walkabout at Nasrec yesterday that there would be a new president by Sunday.

This presumably means that the person in charge of the conference operation is confident that the event will not be bogged down by disputes over delegate credentials or procedural matters.

There is apprehension about procedural hiccups or violent clashes disrupting the conference.

A statement issued by the South African Police Service said national and Gauteng joint operational and intelligence structures would closely monitor the conference and that the government was operationally ready to secure and safeguard the event.

“This security plan is designed to focus on venue security‚ route security‚ air security‚ hotel security‚ as well as crowd management capabilities‚” the police said.

The South African National Defence Force is part of the operation and will provide logistical‚ air support and rapid response to prepare for any eventuality.

A big question at the start of the conference is how much impact the commotion of the past year will have on the proceedings.

When Zuma addressed the mid-year national policy conference‚ he was still cheered and applauded‚ even after his contribution to the ANC’s loss of support in the local government elections‚ his damaging cabinet reshuffle which resulted in credit ratings downgrades‚ and being implicated in state capture.