Both campaigns blundered

Ramaphosa’s campaign was well organised with a hot-shot team working behind the scenes to project his leadership attributes and publicise his speaking tours. But the campaign was not politically smart.

So why then is he still in a dead heat with Dlamini-Zuma at this late stage?

Ramaphosa has wanted to be ANC president since the mid-1990s when he was supposed to succeed Nelson Mandela.

As deputy president, ANC tradition favours him ascending to the top job and he has been preparing to become president of the organisation since his return to active politics in 2012.

But behind the scenes, there is still frantic lobbying by their respective campaigns to secure endorsements from other candidates whose presidential bids fizzled out, and the support of the “unity delegates”.

These are some of the strategic errors in a messy and hard-fought battle for leadership of the ANC. As the presidential race reached its peak at the weekend, the two frontrunners – Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma – both projected an air of confidence that they would emerge victorious.

The second question is why he announced an economic plan called the “New Deal” when the conference would not engage on it and it made no tangible impression on ANC delegates.

One of them is why he announced his leadership slate when it made no favourable impact on his campaign.

Irrespective of whether or not Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa wins the ANC elective conference next weekend, there are some hard questions he must reflect on about how he fought the battle.

Ramaphosa’s announcement of his slate, with Naledi Pandor as his candidate for deputy president, Senzo Mchunu as secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe as national chairman and Paul Mashatile as treasurer-general, drew criticism for breaking with tradition and promoting a faction.

It emerged afterwards that Ramaphosa had not even consulted some of these candidates before naming them.

If the intention was to seal the deal, to convince undecided delegates that this was the team to beat, it did not have that effect. Pandor commands respect and support among broader South African society but is not a particularly hot favourite in the ANC for a leadership position.

Based on the nominations process, she is unlikely to be elected as deputy president.

By announcing the slate, Ramaphosa also closed the door on negotiations with other candidates and big players in the race.

The message he sent out was that he was not open to trade-offs for support.

While it was commendable that Ramaphosa was not willing to sell his soul to someone like Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza, his shutting down of negotiations left too much to chance.

Ramaphosa’s announcement of the “New Deal” – a 10-point action plan to reverse economic decline – was also a strange strategy.

There is no doubt South Africa is in desperate need of an intervention to rescue the economy, but Ramaphosa’s plan is lost on ANC delegates.

They have not had the opportunity to engage with it and they are not going to make their voting choices based on the 10 points.

The “New Deal” might resonate with broader society and could prove to be a selling point for the 2019 national election campaign, but, as Ramaphosa’s critics have pointed out, this is the deputy president’s personal plan, not ANC policy.

How did he hope to reach out to delegates using a plan that appeals to the business sector but not to the ANC’s core constituency?