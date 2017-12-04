Focus shifts in presidential race

Attention now on voting delegates as close contest enters crucial final phase

As the race for the ANC presidency enters its final phase this week, the focus is set to be on voting delegates rather than branch nominations in a tight race that could swing either way between deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

It is a dangerous phase in which the will of branches could be subverted through paying off voting delegates who will cast their secret ballots at the ANC’s 54th national conference, which takes place in Gauteng in two weeks’ time.

Both camps set about tallying their delegate numbers over the weekend as provincial general councils in seven of SA’s nine provinces placed Ramaphosa in the lead, based on branch nominations tally.

Following the provincial general councils, the branch nominations have Ramaphosa on 1 278 votes and DlaminiZuma on 800.

Mpumalanga opted not to name a preferred candidate, pronouncing instead in favour of “unity” after some 223 of the province’s branches wrote “unity” on the nomination forms instead of naming a candidate.

Two key provinces have yet to hold their provincial general councils – KwaZulu-Natal, which is the ANC’s largest province and Dlamini-Zuma’s main support base, and Limpopo. Both council meetings will start today.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has said that 5 240 voting delegates are due to attend the conference.