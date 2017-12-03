Former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni has landed a top job in government that may put her back in the pilot’s seat at the airline‚ which suffered a string of scandals and searing financial losses under her watch‚ the Sunday Times reported.

It revealed that Myeni‚ a close friend of President Jacob Zuma‚ has been brought in from the cold with her appointment this week as special adviser to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.

Myeni‚ it said‚ could still have the last laugh over critics of her tenure at SAA‚ as it now appears that the government is considering placing the embattled national airline back within her reach under the ministry of transport. It currently falls under the National Treasury.

But the move could backfire‚ with South Africa’s top banks warning that they may recall their loans if SAA is prised away from tight Treasury controls‚ the Sunday Times said.