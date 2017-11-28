Trollip to visit family of Colchester fire victims

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip will today visit the grief-stricken family of an elderly woman and her son who died in a shack fire at the weekend.

Trollip’s chief of staff, Kristoff Adelbert, said the mayor would convey his condolences in person to the relatives of Nonganina Mbengashe, 79, and her son Zwelandile, 46, who died in the early hours of Sunday when their shack in Colchester’s Endlovini informal settlement caught alight, possibly from a primus stove, and burnt down.

Nonganina’s son, Mthuthuzeli Bell, 55, blamed the fire on the government, saying the family had pleaded for 10 years with the municipality and Eskom officials to provide electricity and houses to the community.

Adelbert, however, said yesterday Eskom was entirely responsible for servicing Colchester’s network.