ANC rifts in Eastern Cape spill into open

Party statement lambasts MEC for ‘sabotaging’ activism event

Deep divisions between the Eastern Cape ANC and Bhisho have spilt into the open with less than three weeks to go before the national elective conference.

The party in the province gave Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi a public dressing down yesterday, accusing her of sabotaging the country’s official launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children by changing the venue.

The event was held at Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale campus on Saturday, but poor turnout and President Jacob Zuma’s absence saw it flop.

Minister of Women Susan Shabangu stepped in as keynote speaker.

Sihlwayi was blamed for the embarrassment – and further accused of campaigning for presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at a government event, something the party said she would have to account for.

A statement rebuking her claimed she had moved the event from the Alfred Nzo district, despite party objections.

Analysts said the recriminations were expected as the ANC moved closer to its elective conference, beginning on December 16.

It is also a clear sign that factions remain divided after a tempestuous provincial conference in September/October, when warring delegates clashed and ultimately voted to replace premier Phumulo Masualle as chairman with Oscar Mabuyane, a result that was hotly disputed.

In an interview yesterday, newly elected ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said they viewed Saturday’s failed launch as wasteful expenditure and would demand that Sihlwayi “pay back the money”.

He said guests had been given pro-DlaminiZuma T-shirts at the event.

“The ANC states in its manifesto that if any decision [causes a] waste [of] resources then individuals must be personally held responsible,” Ngcukayitobi said.

In an earlier statement, Ngcukayitobi said the poor turnout was unsurprising.