Trollip confident of beating vote of no confidence

Mayor briefs public meeting on removal bid

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip was confident last night that a vote of no confidence in him and council speaker Jonathan Lawack would not succeed.

Trollip told a packed Walmer Town Hall that the DA had done everything it had to do politically to ensure the motions to remove them, set to be tabled in the council on Thursday, would fail.

It emerged last week that Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels had submitted a motion to remove Trollip, while UDM councillor and former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani had filed a motion to remove Lawack.

The motions are expected to be debated at the council meeting on Thursday and put to a vote.

Bobani and Daniels have until then to convince all opposition parties to vote in support of the motions.

The seat allocations in the council are: DA (57), ANC (50), EFF (6), UDM (2), and the PA, UF and AIC, one each.

Earlier this week, Bobani said lobbying was under way and they had even secured the support of some DA councillors.

However, Trollip said there were enough people in the council who did not want to see the ANC come back to power.

“There are enough people in the council that don’t want to return to the status quo,” he said.

“The sponsors of that motion who say, no, it’s not to return the status quo, know it is precisely to do that.”