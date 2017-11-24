Helenvale boys up for a fight

Boxing clinic offers productive channel to knock out scourge of gangsterism and drugs

The first rule of Gregory Leen’s fight club is to tell everyone about it. Leen, 61, an apostle in the Royal Life Ministries in Helenvale, has taken it upon himself to assist the youth of Helenvale to channel their anger more productively.

The boxing club that will be run by Leen hopes to take a jab at tackling gangsterism and drugs through an interschools boxing tournament. He has approached the gang-infested area’s three primary schools – Bayview Primary, Hillcrest and Helenvale Primary – to participate in a month-long boxing coaching clinic which will culminate in a knockout tournament during the December school holidays. Leen, who was an amateur boxer in the 1970s, said the tournament would be open to anyone from the area under the age of 15. “As we are expecting quite a number of participants from the different schools, and seeing as I am the only coach, we will firstly hold try-outs for the clinic,” Leen said. “If a child shows potential, we will include him in the clinic. We are aiming to train about 50 children.” The clinic will be held over a month at the Helenvale Resource Centre. “The aim of the clinic is to channel these children’s anger in a positive direction. Have them release their frustration in a controlled environment instead of on the streets. “Drugs, gangsterism and alcoholism are rife in Helenvale, particularly over the December holidays.

“If we can keep these children’s hands busy, it decreases the chances of them getting involved in the wrong decisions.” Leen said coaching would take place three times a week, with training sessions of two hours each. After the holidays, he intends to carry on coaching a few individuals who demonstrate talent in the sport. Bayview Primary principal Tyrone Johannes said he was excited about the potential the tournament had for the community. “Fights are common in this area. With the scourge of violence these kids experience daily, it is no wonder their first instinct is to fight. “But when they fight they do so with stones and guns. “So even if we can’t stop them fighting, we can help to teach them discipline and fighting technique to avoid having to use guns and other weapons in a confrontation. “In the past we have had sport clinics in the holidays which were successful. “This, however, is the first time we will have boxing, and the children seem very excited about it.” Hillcrest Primary School Grade 5 pupil Keano Stafford said: “I can’t wait for the boxing to start. I am very excited to learn how to fight properly. “All my friends are also going to go to boxing, so it will be lots of fun because the holidays get boring sometimes.” However, not everyone shared the same optimism. Helenvale Primary School principal Malcolm Roberts said he was sceptical about the idea. “The intention is great, but I’m not sure boxing is the correct option for these kids,” he said. “They are already prone to violence because of their circumstances, then by coaching them proper fighting skills and technique, it might encourage them to fight even more. “Over and above that, the boxing competition is sure to attract crowds who have a vested interest in the little ones boxing. “So should one kid beat up another, his brother or friend might hold a grudge and want to get back at the winning boxer by beating him up, or worse.” Clinical psychologist Is’haaq Lekganya said as long as the training was coupled with education, it should yield positive results. “With any full-contact sport like karate, boxing and rugby, there are rules to these sports which instil discipline in athletes inside and outside the ring,” Lekganya said. “If this coaching is done with the emphasis on educating the pupils about morals, rules and discipline, it should have a positive effect for their self-confidence and esteem, and yield good results.