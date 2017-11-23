Zuma tied directly to capture of Eskom

President Jacob Zuma was directly linked to Eskom’s capture by former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi yesterday. Zuma, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and their Gupta associates were the “hidden hand” which Tsotsi said were orchestrating affairs at the utility.

This is the first direct link of Zuma to allegations of state capture.

The closest he has come to being linked was through his son, Duduzane, and the Guptas.

But Tsotsi told MPs yesterday in the state capture hearings that Zuma, in cahoots with then SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni, had played a direct role in dislodging senior executives from Eskom, opening the way for the appointment of Brian Molefe as chief executive and Anoj Singh as chief financial officer.

Both have been implicated in concluding deals with Gupta-owned companies.

Tsotsi, who was chairman of Eskom between June 2011 and March 2015, also told of approaches made to him by Tony Gupta regarding the affairs of Eskom and the association between Brown and his friends, the Guptas.

He said on the eve of the first meeting of the new board appointed in December 2014, he had received a call from Zuma “who informed me that the board meeting will not be taking place and that the acting director-general [of Public Enterprises] will call me to ask me to postpone it”.

“Shortly thereafter, I received a call from the acting director-general to say that the minister had asked for the meeting to be postponed.

“Hardly a week later, I was called by Dudu Myeni. She said that I should avail myself for an audience with the president.

“On or about March 7 2015, I arrived at the Durban presidential residence and was met by Dudu Myeni, her son Talent and a certain Mr Nick Lennell [Linnell], who was introduced to me as a lawyer.”

“Ms Myeni then proceeded to outline the purpose of the meeting – the situation of Eskom’s financial stress and poor technical performance – which she insisted required that an inquiry be instituted.

“Myeni said CEO Tshediso Matona, group executive for capital Dan Marokane and group executive for commercial Matshela Koko [the only executive subsequently reemployed] would have to be suspended while the inquiry was under way.”

According to Tsotsi, financial director Tsholofelo Molefe was also eventually suspended on Brown’s instruction. When Zuma entered, Myeni explained what was being discussed.