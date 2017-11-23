DA calls public meeting on bid to oust Trollip
‘If the coalition government is removed, the only party that can replace them is the ANC’
The DA is hoping to rally the support of citizens against a motion of no confidence in mayor Athol Trollip at a public meeting set to take place tonight.
While the vote of no confidence – set down for next Thursday – was not called for by the ANC, meeting organiser Bobby Stevenson said the aim of the gathering at the Walmer Town Hall at 6pm was to inform the public that “if the coalition government is removed, the only party that can replace them is the ANC”.
Calling the vote of no confidence – in which the public has no vote – a serious issue, Stevenson said the public needed to be aware of what was going on in their own city.
At the same time, former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani, one of the two men who proposed the motion, said lobbying was taking place behind the scenes as he and many other council members wanted to see the back of Trollip.
The motion, which was called for by Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels and signed by Bobani, is set to take place at next Thursday’s council meeting.
Bobani also filed a motion to have council speaker Jonathan Lawack removed.
Daniels further submitted another motion, to elect a new deputy mayor next Thursday.
The deputy mayor position has been vacant since August 24 when Bobani was voted out by the majority in council after a motion to remove him was filed by Daniels.
Stevenson said the aim of the meeting was to get residents to align themselves with the party’s viewpoint on the motions to remove Trollip and Lawack.
He said some of the key discussions would be the motion filed to remove Trollip.
“If the coalition government is removed through a motion of no confidence, the only party that can possibly take over government is the ANC,” Stevenson said.
“People must not run away from the consequences of what they [Daniels and Bobani] are trying to do.” He said the motions were a matter of concern. “As an ordinary citizen I am extremely concerned about the continued attempts to destabilise the coalition government.
“The people need to be aware of what is going on and the coalition government should be allowed the opportunity to govern the city.”
Stevenson said he hoped residents would influence the council by voicing their concerns.
Trollip, DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga and chairman Andrew Whitfield have been named as speakers.
For the motion to succeed, Daniels and Bobani would need to spend the rest of the time leading up to Thursday’s vote lobbying the rest of the opposition parties in council to vote with them.
Seat allocation in the council stands at DA – 57, ANC – 50, EFF – six, UDM – two, PA, UF, AIC – one each.
Earlier this week, a confident Bobani said lobbying was under way.
“The ANC will assist us but the ANC will not govern,” Bobani said.
He said they had also managed to secure the support of some DA councillors.
“We just want the DA out. There are some councillors who are tired of Trollip and they will vote against Trollip,” Bobani said.
Bobani would not say who the DA councillors were who would vote against Trollip.
“On November 30 we will remove Trollip, Trollip is going and he must brace himself for that,” Bobani said.
Daniels, however, would not be drawn on whether or not opposition parties had yet been lobbied for support.
DA whip Werner Senekal said the party was preparing to debate the motions in council next Thursday.
“The motions have been received and we will debate the motions in council,” Senekal said.
He declined to comment on Bobani’s allegations of having secured DA councillors’ votes.
ANC leader in council Bicks Ndoni said talks were expected to start next week.
“We still need to find out how practical this move is,” Ndoni said.
“This is a very critical matter, things like who will take over need to be discussed and we need to find out what the plan is and what groundwork has been done – we are not going to simply sponsor this motion.”