DA calls public meeting on bid to oust Trollip

‘If the coalition government is removed, the only party that can replace them is the ANC’

The DA is hoping to rally the support of citizens against a motion of no confidence in mayor Athol Trollip at a public meeting set to take place tonight.

While the vote of no confidence – set down for next Thursday – was not called for by the ANC, meeting organiser Bobby Stevenson said the aim of the gathering at the Walmer Town Hall at 6pm was to inform the public that “if the coalition government is removed, the only party that can replace them is the ANC”.

Calling the vote of no confidence – in which the public has no vote – a serious issue, Stevenson said the public needed to be aware of what was going on in their own city.

At the same time, former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani, one of the two men who proposed the motion, said lobbying was taking place behind the scenes as he and many other council members wanted to see the back of Trollip.

The motion, which was called for by Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels and signed by Bobani, is set to take place at next Thursday’s council meeting.

Bobani also filed a motion to have council speaker Jonathan Lawack removed.

Daniels further submitted another motion, to elect a new deputy mayor next Thursday.

The deputy mayor position has been vacant since August 24 when Bobani was voted out by the majority in council after a motion to remove him was filed by Daniels.

Stevenson said the aim of the meeting was to get residents to align themselves with the party’s viewpoint on the motions to remove Trollip and Lawack.

He said some of the key discussions would be the motion filed to remove Trollip.

“If the coalition government is removed through a motion of no confidence, the only party that can possibly take over government is the ANC,” Stevenson said.

“People must not run away from the consequences of what they [Daniels and Bobani] are trying to do.” He said the motions were a matter of concern. “As an ordinary citizen I am extremely concerned about the continued attempts to destabilise the coalition government.