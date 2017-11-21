Rubber bullets fired as Walmer residents protest

Rubber bullets have been fired to disperse a crowd of about 200 people protesting in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.

The protesters have been gathered since about 6am.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the crowd was protesting against the closure of the Fountain contact point station manned by SAPS in Walmer township.

“The station was closed due to the derelict conditions of the building which belongs to the municipality,” she said.

“The building is not conducive to working conditions. It was closed about nine months ago.”

Public Order Policing officers are on the scene and the situation is under control, Naidu said.

A protester, who asked only to be identified as Khuselwa, said residents were angry about the only police station in the township being closed.

“It has been closed for months now. Crime is rampant in this area. Where are supposed to go and report crime?,” Khuselwa said.

The 46-year-old mother said the problem had been ongoing.

“The officers locked themselves and slept inside. They won’t respond to the knock at the door. They are not adding value to service delivery in the community. We need the station open and proper officer stationed there,” she said.

