Court bungle sees murder suspect freed

NMU student’s family fear alleged killer will never be brought to book

The anguished family of a Nelson Mandela University student who died after a brutal beating fear the man suspected of killing him will never be brought to book after he was set free following a bungle at court.

Zolile Mfeketho, 20 – accused of viciously attacking Asadullah Ajimudin, 19, in 2015 – was released from the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in a move the student’s father, Sayed Jalaluddin Ajimudin, said had opened wounds that had just begun to heal.

Mfeketho was released in August and has not been seen since.

He was arrested in September last year for the murder of Asadullah, a computer science and mathematics student, who died following a botched burglary in August 2015.

Ajimudin said the family now feared there would never be justice for his son.

The bungled release occurred after Mfeketho appeared in court on August 8. Instead of the case going ahead, it was struck from the role and Mfeketho was released.

At the time, Mfeketho was an awaiting-trial prisoner being held at St Albans Prison as he had been denied bail.

According to police, hours after he was set free the state prosecutor issued another warrant for his arrest.

According to insiders, the confusion arose as police, allegedly advised by the prosecutor, believed the case would be postponed so did not attend court.

They claimed they had subpoenaed witnesses but had not gone to court as they did not think the case would be heard.

According to the prosecutor, however, this was not the case and the docket showed no witnesses had been subpoenaed.

Asadullah, originally from Kimberley, was beaten unconscious while sleeping on a couch inside his flatlet in Ben Viljoen Street, Summerstrand.

He was in a coma for days after the savage attack with a cricket bat and died on August 8 2015, when his parents made the heart-breaking decision to turn off his life-support machines.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Indra Goberdan said the matter being struck off the roll happened due to what appeared to be miscommunication between detectives and the prosecution.