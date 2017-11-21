If Robert Mugabe and his family chose to move to South Africa‚ the government would have to provide them with a house and state security.

“We have done this before‚ when we took in a former head of state‚ and he lived in Pretoria for several years‚” Professor Anthoni van Nieuwkerk, from the University of the Witwatersrand’s Centre for Defence and Security Management, said.

He was referring to South Africa giving refuge to ousted Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Aristide and his family in 2004.

That cost the country about R5-million a year.

The Department of International Relations said at the time: “The monthly costs related to his accommodation‚ transport‚ office staff and security are similar to the cost associated with a South African cabinet minister.”

Aristide stayed in South Africa for about seven years‚ meaning about R35-million of taxpayers’ money was spent on him and his family.

“If we have to do the same‚ although I think it is unlikely‚ [the Mugabes] will probably get a house and state protection for a period of time,” Van Nieuwkerk said.

“They will have the rights and privileges of any citizen‚ but I am not convinced South Africa will agree to this.”

Asked to elaborate‚ Van Nieuwkerk said Zimbabwe’s first lady‚ Grace Mugabe‚ had a pending court case in this country.

“She came here and [allegedly] beat up a South African citizen‚ and people have said that if she comes back here‚ she has to stand trial‚ so that is the first complication‚” he said.

“Our activists will most likely hound them until she stands trial.”

The second issue would be that international human rights activists would most likely come after Mugabe and force him to stand trial for crimes he committed in the 1980s and ‘90s.

“So it wouldn’t be a quiet and peaceful asylum.