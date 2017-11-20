Toddler on way to dad killed in Helenvale shooting

A Helenvale mother told yesterday how she frantically searched the yard of her Hartebees Street home for her little boy after hearing two shots on Saturday afternoon.

Just seconds later, Chenese Baartman, 21, received the devastating news – her two-year-old son, Hakeem, was dead, killed after being hit in what is believed to have been a gang-related shooting at about 2pm.

The tragedy occurred less than 24 hours after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula vowed to deploy more police in an attempt to end gang violence in the area.

Mbalula said he would bring in the army in answer to the scourge and announced that a police station would be built in the area.

The Eastern Cape Gang Investigation Unit launched a manhunt for the shooter yesterday.

Chenese said she had been bathing her four-year-old daughter, Chesolene, when she heard two gunshots go off not far from her home.

“I had just finished bathing him [Hakeem] and was washing Chesolene when I heard the shots. “I screamed and ran outside to go and look for him because I knew he had gone outside.”

Chenese said Hakeem had told her he was going to walk to his father’s home about five doors down.

“As I was running out of the yard, my cousin [Ashley Baartman] came rushing up to the gate with Hakeem in his arms.

“I took Hakeem from him and saw he had been shot in the head and was already dead,” a distraught Chenese said.

“I can’t begin to explain how I feel. All I know is that I need to be strong,” she said as she fed her three-month-old son, Jonathan. Ashley declined to comment. Hartebees Street was abuzz with activity yesterday despite the shooting and young children could still be seen walking alone.