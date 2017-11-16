VIDEO: Residents take on councillor over eviction bid

Angry Korsten residents who have been threatened with eviction from container homes, gathered in their numbers yesterday and threatened to throw faeces from the communal bucket toilet they share at a city councillor.

Abraham Isaacs had met the fuming residents of the settlement called Kamma Park in Korsten in the pouring rain in Brady Street. He was accompanied by three removal trucks and two police vans.

While poking and pointing at Isaacs, the residents accused him of acting as though he was superior to them, despite them putting him in his councillor’s office.

Isaacs said he had issued his own eviction notices from his office but there was no court order to this effect.

The residents shouted at Isaacs that he had put sliding doors in his house but wanted to put them in the street.

WATCH:Councillor Abraham Isaacs was met by angry residents when he tried to evict illegal occupants of four municipal emergency containers in Kama Park,Korsten on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/E8CRcx0WaV — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) November 15, 2017

Isaacs said the containers were never meant for people to live in permanently and that they were for relief efforts following disasters such as floods and fires.

Adults and children as young as 18 months have been living in the containers after the legal occupants were moved into new RDP houses in Zosa Street, Korsten.

The upset residents told Isaacs they were not leaving Kamma Park unless they were provided with alternative accommodation. But Isaacs said he had given the residents six weeks’ notice.