Suspended officials cost metro R5.9m
Cases drag on as 17 individuals paid for sitting at home, committee hears
Suspended officials have cost the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality about R5.9-million while they sit at home, with the municipality forking out this amount to 17 officials since their suspension, including chief financial officer Trevor Harper and housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu.
A confidential report detailing the status of each case was tabled in the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) yesterday.
Harper – who has been on suspension since November last year for payments made to Afrisec, a company that did work for the Integrated Public Transport System – is paid nearly R1.9-million a year.
Yesterday, Harper said following a report in The Herald on Monday the municipality had since sent a letter to him stating that the disciplinary process would proceed.
Meanwhile, Mapu, who has been on suspension the longest out of the 17 officials, has been paid out R2 464 925 since he was suspended in September 2015.
Mapu, who earns R1 232 462 a year, was among officials who were suspended during a crackdown on alleged misconduct and corruption in 2015.
Yesterday, Mapu said no hearing had actually taken place since his suspension.
“There was never really a hearing. There was supposed to be a sitting in December 2015 but we could not proceed because there were issues of agreement.
“We then went for a hearing in December last year but the municipality was unable to present its case and it was postponed indefinitely,” Mapu said.
He said he submitted a notice of grievance for unfair labour practice to the bargaining council last month.
“There was an agreement then that the case would be heard by January next year.”
ACDP councillor and Mpac chairman Lance Grootboom said the committee mostly wanted to know how much the suspensions and legal fees had cost the metro.
“We want a detailed report about how far these matters are and why it is taking so long to finalise these matters,” he said.
Grootboom said normally a case must be finalised within seven months.
“The fact that it takes so long is unacceptable. We understand that people are suspended and have a right to a disciplinary process, but these matters must be finalised in time.
“We cannot allow the taxpayers’ money to be used in such a way when it could be used for other things,” Grootboom said.
ANC councillor Makhi Feni said the party also called for the matters to be speedily finalised.
“Our biggest issue is that most of the cases have not been finalised. There are people who are suspended but they are paid.
“There seems to be no progress with these cases and we are not getting answers from the city manager Johann Mettler,” Feni said.
Mettler said most of the cases had been delayed by the suspended officials.
As an example, Mettler said Mapu’s disciplinary inquiry had been delayed because he constantly sought postponements due to illness.
“On each occasion he handed in sick certificates for about 19 months,” he said.
He said the matter was also postponed as his attorney was then ill.
“In addition, he sought an interim interdict against the continuation of all disciplinary proceedings,” Mettler said.
DA whip in the committee Morne Steyn declined to comment.
Public health official Nkosinathi Dolo, who could not be reached for comment, was suspended in April and earns R329 644 a year.
Legal services official Nobuntu Mpongwana, who declined to comment, was suspended in November last year and earns R865 629 a year.