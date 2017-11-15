Suspended officials cost metro R5.9m

Cases drag on as 17 individuals paid for sitting at home, committee hears

Suspended officials have cost the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality about R5.9-million while they sit at home, with the municipality forking out this amount to 17 officials since their suspension, including chief financial officer Trevor Harper and housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu.

A confidential report detailing the status of each case was tabled in the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) yesterday.

Harper – who has been on suspension since November last year for payments made to Afrisec, a company that did work for the Integrated Public Transport System – is paid nearly R1.9-million a year.

Yesterday, Harper said following a report in The Herald on Monday the municipality had since sent a letter to him stating that the disciplinary process would proceed.

Meanwhile, Mapu, who has been on suspension the longest out of the 17 officials, has been paid out R2 464 925 since he was suspended in September 2015.

Mapu, who earns R1 232 462 a year, was among officials who were suspended during a crackdown on alleged misconduct and corruption in 2015.

Yesterday, Mapu said no hearing had actually taken place since his suspension.

“There was never really a hearing. There was supposed to be a sitting in December 2015 but we could not proceed because there were issues of agreement.

“We then went for a hearing in December last year but the municipality was unable to present its case and it was postponed indefinitely,” Mapu said.

He said he submitted a notice of grievance for unfair labour practice to the bargaining council last month.

“There was an agreement then that the case would be heard by January next year.”