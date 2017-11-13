Overtime standoff: electricity crisis looms

Power outages in eight suburbs cause havoc as standby workers ignore calls

The spat between the municipality and its workers over overtime pay saw the power being cut to eight suburbs in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.

The standoff, which first affected water supply to some areas, has now spilled over into electricity, with municipal electricians on standby failing to respond to calls as several substations went offline.

The power outages caused havoc, with angry Helenvale residents lobbing stones in frustration at passing cars in Stanford Road on Saturday.

The municipality is investigating whether the outages were caused deliberately.

On Friday, workers repairing electricity cables in a number of suburbs downed tools promptly at 4pm to go home, regardless of how far they were with the repairs.

Zwide, Salt Lake, Helenvale, Windvogel, Malabar, Humewood, Walmer and Forest Hill had no power for several hours, starting on Friday night.

Temporary fixes were made to some of the lines later that night and on Saturday, but Zwide remained without power.

The weekend outages follow a march to City Hall on Wednesday by SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members, who threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if their demands – including the reinstatement of an overtime policy – were not met.

Last week, the municipality warned of possible power and water interruptions, saying labour unions were urging workers to down tools.

Bay acting electricity and energy head Peter Neilson said the weekend issues started when some staff did quick fixes on Friday afternoon before leaving, while others simply downed tools.