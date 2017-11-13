Overtime standoff: electricity crisis looms
Power outages in eight suburbs cause havoc as standby workers ignore calls
The spat between the municipality and its workers over overtime pay saw the power being cut to eight suburbs in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.
The standoff, which first affected water supply to some areas, has now spilled over into electricity, with municipal electricians on standby failing to respond to calls as several substations went offline.
The power outages caused havoc, with angry Helenvale residents lobbing stones in frustration at passing cars in Stanford Road on Saturday.
The municipality is investigating whether the outages were caused deliberately.
On Friday, workers repairing electricity cables in a number of suburbs downed tools promptly at 4pm to go home, regardless of how far they were with the repairs.
Zwide, Salt Lake, Helenvale, Windvogel, Malabar, Humewood, Walmer and Forest Hill had no power for several hours, starting on Friday night.
Temporary fixes were made to some of the lines later that night and on Saturday, but Zwide remained without power.
The weekend outages follow a march to City Hall on Wednesday by SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members, who threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if their demands – including the reinstatement of an overtime policy – were not met.
Last week, the municipality warned of possible power and water interruptions, saying labour unions were urging workers to down tools.
Bay acting electricity and energy head Peter Neilson said the weekend issues started when some staff did quick fixes on Friday afternoon before leaving, while others simply downed tools.
While a handful of electricians had rushed to work to assist later, not much more could be done until today, he said.
“Because of the overtime issue, our department is severely stretched.
“While we could get a contractor or another electrician to assess the faults, it would take them several hours to find the problem as opposed to staff who only work in that specific area and know that substation and its history of faults.”
The stand-off started on October 1.
Before last month, employees – regardless of what they earned – could claim time and a half for each hour of overtime worked on Saturdays and double time for work on Sundays.
However, the new policy states that employees who earn more than R205 433 a year will get paid overtime at the normal rate of pay.
Those earning less than this will be paid full overtime benefits.
Yesterday, it emerged that the division has been inundated with electricity complaints – some 2 000 – over the past seven weeks.
Neilson said his department had been hit hard at the weekend, with thousands of people reporting power outages.
Another problem was that those employees willing to work were being threatened.
“There are people who have been without power since last week as we just have not got to their houses,” he said. When a substation goes down, it takes priority as thousands of people and homes are affected.
“We have a serious backlog. Anything after hours – be it an emergency or not – is left without being fixed.
“Now those who are coming in to help are being threatened and victimised.”
Neilson said the upcoming holiday season could be an issue.
“This time next month, we could have a very serious problem,” he said. “We have skeleton staff over that period. “In late November and December, there is generally a power usage spike due to businesses preparing to shut down for Christmas and doing their last push for business. You also have all the tourists coming to the Bay.”
Neilson said an emergency plan would have to be implemented within the next few weeks.
“What makes this standoff so much more challenging is the participation of electricians, supervisors and, in some cases, assistant directors,” he said.
“As such, it becomes difficult to switch circuits off for safe handover to contractors or other emergency labour.”
Infrastructure, engineering, electricity and energy mayoral committee member Annette Lovemore said: “Whether the faults themselves have anything to do with the overtime dispute will be a matter of investigation.
“The few people prepared to work have been intimidated, as have the contractors who would normally assist,” she said.
“There has been unrest [cars pelted in Stanford Road by Helenvale residents] which has meant our Metro Police have been unavailable to escort our teams.”
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the residents’ main gripe was that they had no electricity. It was not known yet exactly how many vehicles had been damaged.
What Trollip says:
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has vowed to track down and take disciplinary action against those allegedly sabotaging the city’s water and power supply.
He said he was convinced the overtime dispute was to blame for the recent spate of power and water problems.
The municipality had already found places where the water lines and electricity circuits had been tampered with or shut off during specific periods, he said.
“When we started investigating these issues, it was determined that main water valves to some suburbs had simply been turned off.
“In other cases, the electricity circuit breakers had been tampered with or just left off.
“The only people who know where these valves and main circuit breakers are situated are those who work on them and have daily access to them,” he said.
“To add to this, the following day, everything is simply restored.
“Logically, the only people with the tools, skill, knowledge and access are the same employees who are employed to fix such problems.”
Trollip said the problems were being caused by the middle management and supervisors – the main ones affected by the new overtime policy – who had allegedly been abusing the overtime policy for years.
“We have found that some managers and supervisors were getting paid three times their actual salary in overtime allowances,” he said.
“It appears that this [water and power supply disruptions] is largely being instigated by middle management and supervisors, who are placing their own self-interest above the rights of residents who need efficient service delivery.
“The reason there is a threshold limit on overtime allowances is because managers and supervisors get paid more.
“Those earning below the salary threshold are not affected by this and yet some of them are among those not working.
“In essence, they will be the ones who are now losing out on their overtime pay.”
He suspects the instigators are trying to foment violence and divide residents.
“Myself and others believe that this is a very well orchestrated plan to try to extort more money from the municipality and also cause a divide between residents,” he said. “The areas that appear to be mostly targeted are the townships and northern areas – why is this?
“What these employees do not realise is we will be taking action and they must live with the consequences of their actions.”
Trollip described those responsible as selfish individuals trying to hold the metro to ransom by withholding their labour.
“This is seriously affecting residents and I really feel for them. My phone has not stopped ringing, with very angry people who have no water and no power. “I understand their frustration,” he said. “We are trying – we have hired contractors to pick up the slack, but even that is proving very challenging as they are being threatened by angry residents and are too scared to go into certain areas.”
Asked how they planned to resolve the situation, Trollip said they were pinpointing the instigators and those who were following them blindly.
“We will be taking disciplinary action against those involved.
“I am also going to propose a scheme to offer rewards to anyone who can provide evidence of sabotage that leads to a conviction.
“We have opened cases and the sooner we can get a grip on this criminal element the better.”
Police spokesman Alwin Labans said the investigation was ongoing.
