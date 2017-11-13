Gang crime forces Gelvandale post office closure

Rampant gang-related crime has forced the South African Post Office to shut up shop in Gelvandale. This follows a spate of burglaries, muggings and other crimes against Post Office staff and customers. Residents now have to travel to the Saltville post office in Bethelsdorp. One worried mother said residents were concerned about the decision to temporarily close the post office – the only one to service the area. “We are sympathetic towards the plight of the staff,” the woman said. “[However], this means our children will now have to go to the Gelvandale library to photocopy documents. “It’s too far and also very dangerous to send children there.” The Gelvandale police station is just 30m from the post office, with the magistrate’s court also close by.

South African Post Office spokesman Johan Kruger said the safety of customers and employees had to come first. “This left the SA Post Office with no choice other than to close the Gelvandale branch,” he said. “Security at the branch was improved after repeated burglaries but, after that, customers were robbed when leaving the branch. “The branch manager was shot at and the security gangsters.” Kruger said box renters had complained of being mugged. “Customers who used the Gelvandale post office can choose between three post offices in the vicinity – Schauderville, Algoa Park and Saltville,” he said. Post offices are set to become even more vital to communities should the pending deal between the South African Social Security Agency and the SA Post Office to pay out grants, go ahead.

Frustrated residents, who did not want to be named, alleged that police often stood by and watched as brazen gangsters terrorised residents, sometimes pelting the police officers with stones. “The police stand in that corner while the gangsters throw stones on the other side of the road,” a 50-year-old man said. “It’s like a full-blown war. They [gangsters] go about their illegal business with a brazen assurance.” The mother of two, 34, said she had recently been terrorised by gang members. “I was forced to remove and hide my wedding ring when the gangsters pounced on patients at the clinic last month. “It’s not safe here,” she said Another woman, 40, who lives near to crime-plagued Gail Road, said Gelvandale was completely in the hands of gang members, who ran amok in the area. “It’s very dangerous here. The community is scared,” she said.

“The police themselves are intimidated. “What is the point of having a police station across the road and yet there is nobody on duty at night when things really heat up? “You cannot walk down the road. I am too scared. “It’s like a mini civil war brewing. The army must put an end to all this.” A police officer, who also did not want to be named, said: “It’s their [residents’] children who are doing all these things. “They know the culprits and cannot simply blame it on the police. They must work together with us.” Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were involved in visible policing initiatives in the area. “We cannot dispute it, Gelvandale is gang area. But we have a crime combat unit operating there,” she said. “The turf where gangsters operate is near the post office – we police that area too.” Naidu denied that police were scared of the gang members and that they did nothing to curb the crime.