Stolen car ‘recovery’ scam

Criminals posing as cops, towing firms rip off Bay motorists

A scam in which criminals masquerading as police officers and tow truck owners ask victims of car theft to pay cash to retrieve their “recovered” vehicles has emerged in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This comes as three people were hijacked and a further three vehicles stolen in six separate incidents in the Bay in 24 hours.

Four of the vehicles – two hijacked VW Polos and two stolen bakkies – have since been found abandoned, while the other two cars are still missing.

Crime statistics released two weeks ago revealed that two motorists were hijacked and four vehicles stolen every day in the Bay.

In the wake of the latest incidents, police have also warned of a new scam.

“Over the past two months, we have noted a new scam by criminals in vehicle theft and hijacking gangs,” police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“The criminals somehow manage to get the owners’ details and phone them, claiming to be police officials who have found their stolen cars.

“They say the car has been recovered in a different town and the owner needs to pay a sum of money via e-wallet to get it back.

“The amount is usually between R1 500 and R2 000.

“The person assumes it is the police and makes the deposit, only to realise later it was the criminals who had stolen the car.

“How they [scamsters] get the details of the owner is still being investigated.

“It could be as simple as a business card left in the vehicle or it could be that they have access to confidential information.”

One victim of the scam – Motherwell resident Sidwell Lande, 46 – had his Isuzu bakkie stolen in 14th Avenue, Walmer, last month and was conned out of R2 000.

“After the vehicle was stolen, I reported it to the Walmer police station,” Lande said.

“Two days later, I got a phone call from a man who claimed he was a police captain from Sterkspruit and had found my car at a roadblock.

“I was hesitant at first, but then I heard police radios in the background and, when I questioned him, he told me the case number, my registration number and my cellphone number.

“I asked how he knew all this information as he was in Sterkspruit. He told me it was all on the police system.”

Lande said shortly after talking to the “police officer”, he was phoned by a “tow truck driver”.