New hazmat dump for PE

Elephant Park leads concerns after site approved for landfill

After more than a decade of deliberations and red tape, a second highly hazardous landfill for Nelson Mandela Bay has been approved by the Department of Environmental Affairs.

The site will be located in the Grassridge area next to the wind farm on the road between Motherwell and Addo.

But its positioning has already raised concerns, most vocally from the Addo Elephant National Park, a healthcare nongovernment organisation and conservationists.

An integrated environmental authorisation for the site was issued by the department on October 16 and appeals against the decision close tomorrow.

Coega Development Corporation spokesman Dr Ayanda Vilakazi said the authorisation was for the establishment of a regional general and hazardous waste management facility.

The plan is for the new waste site to eventually take over from the Aloes highly hazardous waste site – operated by Enviroserv – once that facility runs out of space, and will take five years to set up.

Vilakazi said the management of the waste site would be put out to tender.

He said the total expected volume of hazardous and industrial waste that would be handled by the new landfill was 74 400 tons.

This included chemical waste, heavy metals, mercury, paint, solvents, batteries and heavy-industry waste products.

Vilakazi said it took the CDC many years to identify a suitable site and get the application approved.

Enviroserv said it had no intention of closing down the Aloes facility yet.

According to the Environmental Affairs authorisation, the new waste site is only intended to start operating once Enviroserv’s site closes down.

The Aloes site receives between 5 000 and 6 000 tons of hazardous waste every month.

Enviroserv’s general manager of treatment and disposal solutions, Ryno Gouws, said they were aware of the tender to operate the new waste site.

“We will not be bidding as the Aloes landfill still has a life span of about 20 years.”

Addo Elephant National Park spokeswoman Fayroush Ludick said they would lodge an objection against the new site.