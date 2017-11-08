Man killed as walls of building collapse

A man was killed when a half-completed building at an abandoned RDP development project in Motherwell collapsed on top of him yesterday as he was collecting concrete blocks.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was buried under the collapsed wall and blocks.

According to Nelson Mandela Bay emergency services who attended the scene, it is believed the removal of the blocks disturbed the wall supports and triggered the collapse.

The incident has sparked an angry response from community members, who have demanded that the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality addresses the dangers posed by the hazardous project site.

“We are investigating the matter. At this stage, the information is very sketchy but police will have to open an inquest docket to determine what happened,” he said.

The incident happened when the man, in his early 30s, was removing the blocks from the walls of a half finished RDP structure near the NU29 Hall shortly after 4.30pm.

This is the second fatality at the site in under a month. Last month, residents found the burnt body of a 14-year-old girl who had been raped and killed after a night out.

The RDP development has stood incomplete for a lengthy period and has been targeted by vagrants.

Many of the abandoned doublestorey structures have been vandalised as a result.

NU29 community member Thembinkosi Ndleleni said they had contacted the municipality regarding the dilapidated homes and asked them to either demolish them, give residents the mandate to demolish them or place security guards on site as they had become a safety hazard.

“We want to know where the municipality stands on these houses.”

Community member Khaya Pasika said the vandalised homes had been a sore point in the community as crime had increased and people on their way to work were robbed every day.

ANC branch secretary Siphiwo Dayimani said the coalition-led municipality was failing the people.

“Building stopped as they haven’t been paid,” Dayimani said.

Nelson Mandela Bay head of human settlements Nqaba Bhanga said the municipality along with residents had been fighting against vagrants.

“Myself and community members have been trying to stop people from stealing, removing bricks and rooftops as it’s illegal to do so,” he said.

Bhanga said he had written to Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to tell her the houses were being vandalised and that she must do something about it.

“There is nothing that the municipality has not done to bring this matter to the attention of the minister.”

The housing project has been idle for nearly three years as the budget was depleted and there were concerns the homes had become structurally unsound.

Bhanga said the onus was on the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) to take action.