BREAKING NEWS: Panayiotou found guilty

Christopher Panayiotou was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Jayde.

 

Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou has just been found guilty of the murder of his wife, Jayde.

Judgment was handed down in the Port Elizabeth High court today (02/11/17), on Panayiotou’s 31st birthday. Sentencing will take place 17 November, 2017 at 9:30am.

Panayiotou was found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice, Sinethemba Nemembe of murder and robbery aggravating and Zolani Sibeko of conspiracy to murder.

Judge Dayalin Chetty  commended Jayde’s team and state for their excellent work, calling the criticism against them unfounded.

In a case that shocked the city, much-loved Uitenhage teacher Jayde, 29, was abducted from outside her Kabega Park home on April 21 2015.

Her body was found in Rocklands, outside Uitenhage, at about 10am the next day.

Panayiotou was arrested shortly after her funeral.

 

