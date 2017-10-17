Beachfront shooting suspects in court

The two men arrested at the weekend in connection with a brawl at the beachfront which ended in a shootout appeared in court today on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Jeremy Stokes, 30, and Cheslyn Jordaan, 23, both of Bethelsdorp have been charged with the murder of Marvin Draghoender, 27, and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head in the crossfire.

Both accused face additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The case was postponed to next Tuesday for formal bail application. Both accused will remain in custody.