Missing PE mom and daughter found unharmed

A Port Elizabeth mother and daughter who have been missing since last week Thursday have been found unharmed.

The 31-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter were last seen after they left the mother’s parent’s home in Ferguson. Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the mother had returned home to collect clothes this evening when she was confronted by concerned family.

“Police were alerted and went to the house. Her daughter was not with her at the time.”

Naidu said that after questioning the mother about her daughter’s whereabouts, she took police to a house in Salt Lake.

“The two had been staying there since they went missing. No one was injured or hurt. As a precaution, the daughter was taken from the house and put into the care of her grandmother until the morning.”

Naidu confirmed that social welfare and police would discuss a way forward in the morning.