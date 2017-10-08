Three arrested at Walmer roadblock

Three foreign nationals were arrested at a roadblock in Walmer, Port Elizabeth on Friday after being unable to produce identification papers.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the white BMW the three occupants, aged 25-31, were travelling in was not stolen but belonged to a person in Cape Town.

“After searching the car, police seized a backpack containing various housebreaking implements.

“Police are profiling these suspects to determine whether they have committed any previous crimes.

“They were detained on charges of possession of housebreaking implements and will appear in court on Monday.”