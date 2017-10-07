Kids’ visual abilities suffering

The digital age is having a detrimental effect on children’s visual abilities as well as other aspects of their physical and mental development as they increasingly zoom in close on mobile phones and computer screens.

After 30 years of specialised work with vision-related problems in children, Port Elizabeth optometrist Robert Nettl says he has seen a frightening escalation in these problems this year and that urgent intervention is needed.

Nettl, a behavioural optometrist, screened more than 800 children this year and found extensive problems in reading, reversing letters and numbers, and copying from the blackboard in class.

He said only between 5% and 9% of children he screened had not had problems.

Nettl said his findings were frightening. “I have screened more than 800 children, from Grade R to Grade 3, at various schools in Port Elizabeth this year and the statistics show deterioration in all grades.”

He found that 66% of boys and 65% of girls had vision problems affecting their ability to read, and 32% of boys and 35% of girls were reversing letters and numbers.

Nettl said the biggest problem was that children were holding their faces too close to books when they read or wrote.

The distance from the elbow to the chin was a safe distance for eyes to be from a book for reading and writing.