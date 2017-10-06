WATCH: Shark lurking around CSF whale carcass

Marc White captured this footage of a shark lurking around a whale carcass as he was towing it out to sea at Cape St Francis this morning.

The footage was posted to Facebook:

Earlier today, Kouga Municipality issued a warning to surfers and swimmers due to heightened shark activity in the area, which are being attracted by the dead whale.

“Two big Great Whites have already been spotted eating the carcass and, with bits of the whale breaking off, more sharks are expected,” the municipality announced on its Facebook Page, warning surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water.