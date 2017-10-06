NMU rape suspect intends to plead guilty

The man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University students on Monday night, said he intended on pleading guilty to the charges.

The 29-year-old appeared in a packed Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning where it was revealed he has a previous conviction for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The man said he would also abandon his bid for bail.

He is due back in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the four men who drove into the NMU premises on Wednesday, where one of them opened fire, appeared in the same court late on Thursday afternoon.

Three of the men were released without being charged, while the driver of the vehicle, Mthunzi Williams, 27, was released on R1000 bail.

He faces charges of attempted murder, discharging of a firearm and pointing of firearm.

Williams was warned to be back in court on November 23.