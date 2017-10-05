Police confirm both NMU victims were raped

A medical examination has revealed that the second Nelson Mandela University student involved in Monday’s violent attack at the university was also raped.

Details emerged today when police confirmed that the 29-year-old suspect who was arrested on Wednesday afternoon faced another charge of rape.

The man, who is expected to be charged in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, will now face two counts of rape, one of robbery, one of burglary and another of being in possession of stolen property.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that the medical examiner’s report had revealed that the second student had also been raped.

“More details are still being obtained about the incident. We cannot provide further details at this stage as the matter is very sensitive and under investigation,” she said.

The man was arrested trying to sell the stolen computer from NMU in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Central. One of the girls’ stolen cellphone was also found in his possession.

The CCTV images of a suspect wearing a hat and orange top were shared rapidly across social media platforms for days after the attack.

On Monday‚ the students were inside the lab when they were attacked at about 7.30pm. According to police‚ the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door.

-Gareth Wilson and Riaan Marais