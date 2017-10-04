Shots fired at NMU protest

Police are on the scene at Nelson Mandela University after shots were reportedly fired on Wednesday morning.

The shooting unfolded after 11am as students embarked on a second day of protesting following a violent attack on Monday night in which one student was raped and another stabbed.

A section close to the south campus boom gate has been cordoned off with police tape following the shooting.

A vehicle identified in the shooting has been chased down on Settlers Way near the Campanile.

Nobody was injured and details about the shooting are still unclear.

“An orange Ford ranger came through here. The security told them that cars were not permitted through. The person then fired four shots in the air. We have been preaching to the university about safety. Even now we are not safe while protesting about safety someone can come in here and do this,” Sonwabile Ngoza, one of the student leaders, told HeraldLIVE.

On Tuesday, entrances to North and South campus were blocked and students also called for the university’s head of safety and security to be axed.

Earlier on Wednesday, NMU said that operations at the university had not fully resumed due to ongoing student unhappiness.

“Operations have not been able to fully resume at Nelson Mandela University today as a result of ongoing student unhappiness following the rape and stabbing of two students at Second Avenue Campus on Monday evening,” the university said on their Facebook Page.

“While the University has addressed all immediate security issues (as shared in earlier correspondence), negotiation with the aggrieved students is continuing. Additional measures are also being put in place to ensure the earliest resumption of operations.”

CCTV images of a man wearing a hat and orange top, who police confirm is a suspect, were shared rapidly across social media platforms. In one image, he is wearing rubber gloves as he turns the lab door handle and, in another, appears to be fiddling with his belt, either pulling his trousers up or down.