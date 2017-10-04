BREAKING: NMU rape suspect arrested

The Herald can confirm that a 29-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with Monday’s violent attack at Nelson Mandela University during which one student was raped and another stabbed.

CCTV images of a suspect wearing a hat and orange top were shared rapidly across social media platforms following the attack.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed to HeraldLIVE on Wednesday (04/10/17) that a suspect had been arrested at 3pm.

Naidu added the suspect was found trying to sell the stolen computer in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Central.

The stolen cellphone was also found.

On Monday (02/10/17), the students were inside the lab when the man attacked them at about 7.30pm. According to police, the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door.

After the assault the attacker forced both women to carry stolen goods to the university’s perimeter fence bordering Kuruman Kloof Street in Summerstrand. He then climbed over the side gate and ordered them to pass the screen and monitor to him.

The man then fled with the equipment.

According to NMU, both students received initial medical attention, with counselling and other support mechanisms in place for the rape victim.