Higher fuel price will hit farmers hardest
The looming fuel price increase this week could have a devastating effect on the Eastern Cape farming industry, with the man in the street the second biggest loser.
“The middlemen, for example supermarkets, have all the power,” agricultural economist Johann Bornman said.
“They determine both the price at which they buy goods from farmers, as well as the price at which they sell those goods to the public.
“You would expect their prices to be in sync with the expenses of farmers, keeping in mind all the challenges the agriculture sector faces.
“However, this is not always the case.
“Supermarkets tell consumers prices go up because there is a drought or because of fuel price increases.
“What they don’t tell the public is that they buy goods at a lower price [from the farmers] due to the same reasons.
“So they decrease their expenses, while increasing their income – the exact opposite of the farmers’ dynamic.”
Petrol and diesel prices are expected to increase by 30 cents a litre and 41c/l respectively on Wednesday.
This comes after petrol jumped by 67c/l and diesel by 44c/l last month.
For farmers, the higher fuel costs will affect the running costs of all their vehicles and production equipment.
The higher production costs will eventually be felt by consumers.
Meanwhile, the primary buyers – like abattoirs, supermarkets, produce markets and others – will expect to pay lower prices for the farm products as they also feel the pinch of the fuel price increase.
“It goes without saying that higher fuel prices will have a dramatic impact on all farmers’ income,” Agri Eastern Cape president Doug Stern said.
“Nearly all farming activities require fuel – livestock, feed, crops, fruit, all are transported on trucks.
“And grains are harvested by vehicles that run on fuel.
“This will have a major impact on spending and farmers’ cash flow.
“In addition, farmers are not price-makers, we are price-takers. We do not set the prices for our goods, the buyers do.
“So when supermarkets feel the impact of higher fuel prices, they need to save money and pay less for the goods they buy from us.
“So besides an increase in our expenses, we are also expecting a drop in our income.”
Sundays River Citrus Company managing director Hannes de Waal said citrus farmers, much like the entire Eastern Cape agricultural sector, were trying to rebuild from a very weak base while fielding one setback