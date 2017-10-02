Higher fuel price will hit farmers hardest

The looming fuel price increase this week could have a devastating effect on the Eastern Cape farming industry, with the man in the street the second biggest loser.

“The middlemen, for example supermarkets, have all the power,” agricultural economist Johann Bornman said.

“They determine both the price at which they buy goods from farmers, as well as the price at which they sell those goods to the public.

“You would expect their prices to be in sync with the expenses of farmers, keeping in mind all the challenges the agriculture sector faces.

“However, this is not always the case.

“Supermarkets tell consumers prices go up because there is a drought or because of fuel price increases.

“What they don’t tell the public is that they buy goods at a lower price [from the farmers] due to the same reasons.

“So they decrease their expenses, while increasing their income – the exact opposite of the farmers’ dynamic.”

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to increase by 30 cents a litre and 41c/l respectively on Wednesday.

This comes after petrol jumped by 67c/l and diesel by 44c/l last month.