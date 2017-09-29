Departure of CSA boss Lorgat adds fuel to concerns around SA cricket

The show must go on, Mandela Bay Stars owner Ajay Sethi said, after a day of high drama and uncertainty rocked South African cricket.

Sethi was reacting to the news that Cricket South Africa (CSA) had parted ways with its chief executive, Haroon Lorgat, and the continued tug-of-war over the multimilliondollar TV rights for the country’s new T20 Global League (T20GL).

With the countdown to the start of the T20GL ticking relentlessly‚ a broadcast deal has yet to be announced. That will worry some franchise owners, who have invested millions in the tournament and will know it is likely to be declared dead in the water if it is not easily available to viewers around the world. CSA’s longstanding relationship with SuperSport seems to have been damaged by the intervention of Ortus Sport and Entertainment‚ which has been entrusted with the sole agency of selling the tournament broadcast rights. “I am sad about what has happened, but it’s not the end of the road for the league. The show must go on,” Sethi said. He likened the situation to when the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) first chairman and commissioner, Lalit Modi, left the world’s pioneer T20 league under a cloud in 2010. “Institutions are bigger than individuals,” Sethi said. “You lose individuals around the business. “I give you an example about Lalit Modi and the IPL. “He started the IPL and moved on and [the] IPL was sold for $2.5-billion [R33.8-billion]. “The IPL got bigger and bigger and bigger. “The T20GL is bigger than individuals.” Regarding CSA’s protracted negotiations with SuperSport for the TV rights, Sethi said: “TV rights is a very big property for South Africa and T20GL.

“The TV rights will come and it’s a totally commercial decision.” He said the league was trying to secure the best deal for itself. “Without TV rights there is no sport. “I have no issue with the TV rights, I’m sure they will be secured soon.” Sethi also paid tribute to his “great friend” Lorgat. “I met Haroon when he joined the ICC [International Cricket Council] in 2008 and since then he has been a friend. “He is a great administrator and has done much for world cricket, including the ICC. “I have a high regard for him and his work experience. “We should respect the work he has done.” The Dubai-based owner said fans of the “People’s Team” had nothing to be concerned about. “This cricket team of ours belongs to the people,” he said. “I don’t think they should be worried. “We come and we go and life continues. “I’m coming to Port Elizabeth [last night]. “I’m going to meet with the franchise’s new chief executive, Sean Morris, and we are moving forward to get our marketing done. “All the owners are in Johannesburg at the moment and we are moving forward with the plan.” Meanwhile, sources told TimesLIVE that SuperSport’s legal and commercial experts had walked out of a meeting with Ortus after hearing its demands. A difference of opinion over the T20GL rights could be at the heart of the dispute. CSA, and by extension Ortus, seems to argue that the T20GL rights are not covered by the existing contract with SuperSport and are thus up for sale. But SuperSport apparently believes it already owns the rights and should therefore not have to buy them. Questions have been asked about Ortus’s involvement. The company was formed in April by Venu Nair‚ who left French media giant Largardere in February to set up the new firm. CSA had apparently promised Largardere the contract to sell the rights‚ albeit without a comprehensive tender process. Previously‚ the International Management Group would sell CSA’s properties to media buyers. CSA president Chris Nenzani said the parting of ways with Lorgat was due to a breakdown in the relationship between him and the board.

“We recently tried on a few occasions to remedy the situation between Lorgat and the board‚ but we have not been successful in finding a satisfactory resolution‚” he said. “The board unanimously felt it was in the best interest of the organisation that we agree to a mutual separation agreement with Mr Lorgat. “It was a tough call for us to make and we recognise that Mr Lorgat has made a big contribution to the success of the organisation and, with the board‚ was instrumental in changing the fortunes of CSA when it endured a troublesome period five years ago.” CSA vice-president Thabang Moroe has been appointed acting chief executive while the search for a new chief executive begins in earnest. “We are all saddened by this turn of events‚ but at the same time we need to look forward to ensure new leadership at CSA builds on the solid foundation laid by Mr Lorgat,” Nenzani said. Lorgat said: “It is most unfortunate we must part ways in this manner‚ but it is the best way forward for CSA.” Lorgat had been the main driver behind the T20GL, which will consist of eight teams, including leading South African and international players. “It was an honour to lead the organisation and I am proud of what we have achieved over the past few years to make CSA widely recognised as the best-run sports federation in South Africa,” Lorgat said.