Cash pours in for victim

Medical-bill donations top R150 000 within days of attack in Schoenies

More than R150 000 has been collected in less than three days by Port Elizabeth residents wanting to foot the almost quarter-of-a-million-rand hospital bill for Elaine Allwright, who was brutally attacked on Tuesday morning.

Donations have been flooding in for Allwright, 78, as she recovers at St George’s Hospital.

According to family member Sandy Stock, the hospital bill is sitting at about R235 000.

In the attack, Allwright’s partner Ken Alexander, 76, was so badly mutilated that police initially thought he had been shot. However, postmortem results indicted he died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.

By yesterday, the Schoenmakerskop Ratepayers’ Association had collected about R100 000.

More money is set to be made through the sale of a collection of pieces by internationally renowned artist Greg Kerr, 68.

Kerr, a close friend and neighbour, said the collection of 40 oil paintings, entitled Remote Associations, had sold like hot cakes yesterday, with 25 already bought, for R2 000 each.

This was within two hours of the artwork being posted on the Friends of Schoenmakerskop Facebook page.

“The collection is basically a visual representation of my thoughts throughout my life,” Kerr said.

“I decided to sell them to assist in this difficult time. And I wanted people to have something to remember Ken by – they truly are salt-of-the-earth type of people.”

The collection of 150mm x 150mm paintings was painted over three years, and formed part of a wider collection of about 250 paintings which have been displayed and sold at several national galleries over the same period.