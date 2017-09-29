Bay outcry over SAA flight cuts

Businesses object to plan to slash trips between PE and Joburg from four to two a day from next month

In a blow to businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay, South African Airways has officially announced plans to slash half its flights between Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth from next month. Companies and stakeholders in the metro have responded with dismay, as many business travellers rely on these flights for trips to Johannesburg or even overseas.

SAA’s announcement follows weeks of speculation that the cuts were imminent.

Airline spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed that SAA would be reducing flights along this route from four to two flights a day, with the change taking effect on October 29.

Flights between Johannesburg and East London would also be reduced from three to two flights a day, while certain routes in Central Africa would also be affected.

This follows after the airline announced last month that it intended to make changes to its network to bring financial sustainability to the company.

SAA owes nearly R7-billion in debt and was recently ordered to pay back R1.9-billion to Citibank by [tomorrow]‚ just two months after receiving a state bailout of R2.3-billion to pay back money owed to the Standard Chartered bank.

Tlali said the airline was monitoring performance on various routes and decided to make capacity adjustments for sustainable and profitable outcomes.

However, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said these changes would have a devastating effect on the local economy.

“We want to raise our strongest objection to this decision,” acting chamber chief executive Prince Matonsi wrote in a letter to SAA.

“We find it extremely disappointing that we were never consulted or warned regarding this decision as [it is] the business chamber and its members who will be directly affected by the cancellation of flights.”