Schoenies murder victim beaten to death

A Schoenmakerskop resident who died during a home invasion was so savagely beaten that police initially believed he had been shot.

Police said yesterday Ken Alexander, 76, had, in fact, been brutally bludgeoned to death.

A postmortem on Alexander, who was found dead on his kitchen floor in the early hours of Tuesday, showed he had died from blunt-force trauma to the head and face, virtually obliterating his jaw.

Alexander’s partner, Elaine Allwright, 78, was also badly beaten on the head, but managed to escape by climbing through a window of the house and contacting resident Rheta Taylor, who flagged down patrolling Neighbourhood Watch member Greg Kerr.

After emergency services arrived, a bloodied Allwright was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were not yet sure what Alexander had been bludgeoned with.

Alexander was killed outside his house after getting up to investigate a noise in the garden. His body was then dragged into the house and left on the kitchen floor, according to officials on the scene.