Peaceful hamlet rocked by murder

A critically injured elderly woman managed to climb out of her bedroom window and alert a neighbour after she was viciously bludgeoned by robbers in her Schoenmakerskop home early yesterday.

Seventy-eight-year-old Elaine Allwright’s partner, Ken Alexander, 76, was found dead in the kitchen a short while later by an Atlas security guard.

He had been shot in the face.

Allwright, who sustained severe head injuries, is fighting for her life in hospital.

The neighbour alerted by a badly bleeding Allwright shortly after midnight, contacted another resident, Rheta Taylor, who flagged down patrolling Neighbourhood Watch member Greg Kerr.

When Kerr pulled over he found Taylor and another resident sitting on the pavement, trying to staunch the bleeding from Allwright’s multiple head wounds.

He immediately contacted the police, paramedics and Atlas Security Services.