Panayiotou opts not to testify in own defence

Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou will not testify in his marathon murder trial, it was finally revealed yesterday, putting months of speculation and rumours to rest.

His lawyers also said that as things stood, they would call just three witnesses to the stand.

Panayiotou is accused of orchestrating his wife Jayde’s kidnapping and murder in April 2015.

The trial, due to start yesterday after a three-month break, was postponed to today for the defence to travel to East London to consult with another possible expert witness.

Details of this witness were, however, not revealed in court.

The state called more than 40 witnesses as they presented their case over 54 days.

Defence advocate Terry Price SC told the Port Elizabeth High Court that they would be ready to proceed with their case today and intended calling Panayiotou family friends Maurizio Bertolani and Anthony Emmett to the stand.

Price said they would also call Panayiotou’s mistress, Chanelle Coutts, at a later stage to testify.

However, they would no longer be calling their own cellphone expert as they could not get hold of her.