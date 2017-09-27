Panayiotou opts not to testify in own defence
Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou will not testify in his marathon murder trial, it was finally revealed yesterday, putting months of speculation and rumours to rest.
His lawyers also said that as things stood, they would call just three witnesses to the stand.
Panayiotou is accused of orchestrating his wife Jayde’s kidnapping and murder in April 2015.
The trial, due to start yesterday after a three-month break, was postponed to today for the defence to travel to East London to consult with another possible expert witness.
Details of this witness were, however, not revealed in court.
The state called more than 40 witnesses as they presented their case over 54 days.
Defence advocate Terry Price SC told the Port Elizabeth High Court that they would be ready to proceed with their case today and intended calling Panayiotou family friends Maurizio Bertolani and Anthony Emmett to the stand.
Price said they would also call Panayiotou’s mistress, Chanelle Coutts, at a later stage to testify.
However, they would no longer be calling their own cellphone expert as they could not get hold of her.
While it is unclear at this stage what Bertolani – a distant relative of Panayiotou’s – will testify about, Emmett had worked at the family’s OK Grocer in Algoa Park at the time of the murder and will likely be called to refute the evidence of state witness Mawonga Ndedwa.
Ndedwa had claimed that Panayiotou, 30, often used his phone to contact self-confessed middleman Luthando Siyoni, prior to Jayde’s murder.
The 29-year-old Uitenhage teacher was driven to an open field in KwaNobuhle, where she was shot dead. It later emerged that Ndedwa was a disgruntled employee, fired from OK for stealing.
Both Bertolani and Emmett have supported Panayiotou in court throughout the trial.
It emerged during Panayiotou’s failed bail application shortly after his arrest in 2015, that he had been having an affair with Coutts after his marriage to Jayde.
Coutts had been listed as a state witness but became available to the defence when state advocate Marius Stander opted not to call her to testify.
Panayiotou is accused alongside alleged hitman Sinethemba Nemembe and co-conspirator Zolani Sibeko.
They will have a chance to present their defence once Panayiotou’s lawyers have closed his case.